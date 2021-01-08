BitcoinHD Reaches Market Cap of $12.20 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00004966 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00105424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00442132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00220216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048098 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

