BitcoiNote Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 61.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $63,900.91 and $2.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 87.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,259,797 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

