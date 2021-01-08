Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Cap Tops $3,476.37

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,476.37 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,916.81 or 0.99609572 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001959 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

