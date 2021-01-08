BitcoinZ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46,501.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $631,203.32 and approximately $46,501.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00169644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00027601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00038063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

