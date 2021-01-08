Bithao Price Tops $1.37 (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Bithao token can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003357 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Bithao has a market cap of $60.06 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00103769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00418747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00218430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048488 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

Buying and Selling Bithao

