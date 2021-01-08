BitMax Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.45 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 46.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $38.45 million and $4.45 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00105424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00442132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00220216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048098 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

