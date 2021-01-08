Bitradio 1-Day Volume Tops $13.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $114,387.95 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006008 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,555,941 coins and its circulating supply is 9,555,937 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.