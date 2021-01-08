Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Market Capitalization Tops $424,413.64

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Bitsdaq has a total market cap of $424,413.64 and $787.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsdaq token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00419739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00216839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 tokens. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com

Bitsdaq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

