BITTO Price Up 45.4% Over Last Week (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar. BITTO has a market cap of $791,509.96 and $215,617.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00038327 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00020684 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002649 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002436 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,663 tokens. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

