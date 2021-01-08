BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $326.35 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $326.35 million and $98.67 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00102184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00416815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00213670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00049006 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,994,469,719 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

