Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $153,076.11

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $153,076.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.02 or 0.00421837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.