BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,643,000 after buying an additional 326,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,727,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,509,000 after buying an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 62.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,249,000 after buying an additional 1,014,352 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

