Blacer Coin Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 71.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00072270 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

