Blacer Coin Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.50 or 0.00232097 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026155 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 115.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

