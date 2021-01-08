Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Stock Price Up 1%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

About Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

