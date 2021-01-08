Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) Shares Down 14.3%

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.27. 860,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 485,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of C$64.96 million and a PE ratio of -16.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

About Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

