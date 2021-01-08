BlackCoin (BLK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $371,166.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.78 million and $371,166.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007173 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,413,235 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

