Blackmoon (BMC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $129.00

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Blackmoon has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $129.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. One Blackmoon token can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00039175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.62 or 0.00276049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00028372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.30 or 0.02703289 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Blackmoon Token Profile

Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

