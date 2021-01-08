BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.85

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $11.96. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 53,749 shares trading hands.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
