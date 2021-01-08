BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.85

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and traded as high as $11.96. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 53,749 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $185,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.