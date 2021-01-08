BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.77

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $15.95. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 120,600 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

