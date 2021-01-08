Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) (LON:BGLF) Shares Up 0.7%

Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) (LON:BGLF) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 40,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 385,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 867.53 and a quick ratio of 867.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.64.

Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) Company Profile (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Loan Financing Limited (BGLF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.