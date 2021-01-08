BLink (BLINK) Trading 80.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One BLink token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $231,131.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00038304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00268569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00027960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.04 or 0.02635046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012239 BTC.

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

BLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

