BlitzPredict (XBP) Market Cap Hits $194,591.71

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $194,591.71 and $1.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001194 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,228,375 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

