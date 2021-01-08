Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Up 29.7% This Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00005023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $14.92 million and $62,276.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,412,177 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.