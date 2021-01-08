Blockpass Price Tops $0.0007 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $113,009.01 and $145.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

