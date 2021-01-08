Blockport Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00038803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00279128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.50 or 0.02671662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Blockport

BPT is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

