Blockport Price Tops $0.0386 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockport Profile

BPT is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

