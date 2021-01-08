BlockStamp (BST) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.10 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $9,243.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005431 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002489 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001238 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004914 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,187,821 coins and its circulating supply is 26,644,855 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

