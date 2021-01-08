BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Up 27.3% This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $6.47 million and $56,196.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00263877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,000.55 or 0.02527683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012362 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

