Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Reaches $2.94 on Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00007297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $111.90 million and $198,615.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00444179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00048392 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

