Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) versus G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Financial Analysis

Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue and G-III Apparel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group $3.16 billion 0.41 $143.84 million $3.19 8.43

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Profitability

This table compares Blue and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group 1.50% 3.95% 1.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue and G-III Apparel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A G-III Apparel Group 1 6 3 0 2.20

G-III Apparel Group has a consensus target price of $19.10, suggesting a potential downside of 28.97%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than Blue.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Blue on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Black Rivet, Wilsons, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Levi's, Vince Camuto, Kensie, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2020, it operated 282 leased retail stores, which include 124 stores under Wilsons Leather name, 99 stores under G.H. Bass brand, 43 stores under DKNY brand, 12 stores under licensed Karl Lagerfeld Paris brand, and 4 stores under licensed Calvin Klein Performance brand. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, and Karl Lagerfeld Paris online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

