Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Shares Up 0.7%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.43. 5,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 11,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38.

Blue Prism Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.