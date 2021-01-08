Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,895.00

Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,895 ($24.76) and last traded at GBX 1,882 ($24.59), with a volume of 608754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,803 ($23.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,237.50 ($16.17).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,588.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,397.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

