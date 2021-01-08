bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Nick Leschly Sells 333 Shares

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Nick Leschly sold 333 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $14,968.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,242.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nick Leschly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $20,512.80.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 842,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,196. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,018 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

