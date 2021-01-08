Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.85. Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 1,243,007 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

