BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Shares Down 6.9%

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 592,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 347,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

BLCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on BlueCity in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueCity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlueCity during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BlueCity in the 3rd quarter worth $5,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

