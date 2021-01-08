Blur (BLUR) Price Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Blur has a market cap of $110,827.98 and approximately $17,512.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blur has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Blur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00452447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00223435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,702,075 coins and its circulating supply is 6,342,075 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.