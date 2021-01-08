B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 548.40 ($7.16) and last traded at GBX 544.40 ($7.11), with a volume of 427946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 473 ($6.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 477.18.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

