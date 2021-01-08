BMO Capital Markets Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $6.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.20 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 254,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $759.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $42,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

