BMO Capital Markets Increases Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$6.25

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDR. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) stock traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.11. 1,281,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$962.15 million and a P/E ratio of -23.86. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$7.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.81.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

