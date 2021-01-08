BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $149.45

Shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 149.45 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 148.70 ($1.94), with a volume of 40182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 21.11 and a quick ratio of 21.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.23. The company has a market capitalization of £870.62 million and a P/E ratio of -21.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.57%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £6,200 ($8,100.34).

About BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC.L) (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

