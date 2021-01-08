BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $2.98. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,456,416 shares.

Specifically, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 244,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.