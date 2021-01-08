Bob’s Repair (BOB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,755.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $350,120.35 and approximately $10,755.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $51.55 and $33.94.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00268970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.09 or 0.02635035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012177 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $50.98, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

