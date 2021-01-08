Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $650.12

Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $650.12 and traded as high as $782.00. Bodycote plc (BOY.L) shares last traded at $768.00, with a volume of 221,597 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Bodycote plc (BOY.L) from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote plc (BOY.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.18 ($8.60).

The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 742.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 650.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Bodycote plc (BOY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85) per share, with a total value of £20,310 ($26,535.15).

About Bodycote plc (BOY.L) (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

