Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Boise Cascade worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 55.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCC opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

