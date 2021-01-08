boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $315.39

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.39 and traded as high as $367.72. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) shares last traded at $360.40, with a volume of 8,331,192 shares.

BOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 381.67 ($4.99).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 54.61.

In other boohoo group plc (BOO.L) news, insider Neil James Catto purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

About boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

