BOOM Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,055.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $6,055.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00452447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00223435 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048375 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,260,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,230,082 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

