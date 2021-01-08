Boosted Finance Hits Market Cap of $886,484.61 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for $14.81 or 0.00036180 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $886,484.61 and approximately $156,166.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00103462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.15 or 0.00437629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048123 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

