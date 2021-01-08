Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $302.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.24 million.Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 527,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.