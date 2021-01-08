Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.21

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.21 and last traded at $92.21, with a volume of 1050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.85.
BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.
The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,416 shares of company stock worth $10,419,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
