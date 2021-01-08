Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.21

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.21 and last traded at $92.21, with a volume of 1050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.85.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,416 shares of company stock worth $10,419,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.